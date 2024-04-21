Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 111,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 782,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 215,542 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.