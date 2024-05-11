WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of WEC Energy Group worth $149,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

View Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.