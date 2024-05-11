Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes $988,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,013,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. 2,085,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

