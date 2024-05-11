Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

NYSE:FG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 137,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,368. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

