Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 23,913 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 10,004,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,296,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

