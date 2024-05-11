Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 240,936 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,936 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after acquiring an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

