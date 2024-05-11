Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.50. 428,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,532. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $170.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.