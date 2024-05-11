Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $5 Million Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Loews comprises approximately 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,773 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 875,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,819. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.