NBW Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,646,000.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last three months.

Shares of AMJ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.58. 173,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,079. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

