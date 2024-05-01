Intrust Bank NA Has $617,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masco were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

