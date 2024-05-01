Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

TM opened at $227.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $307.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

