Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

