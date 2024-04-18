Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 160,074 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for about 2.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Kinross Gold worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. 9,726,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

