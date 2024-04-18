Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,526,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,371,113. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day moving average is $407.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

