Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 6,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,729. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

