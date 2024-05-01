Contrasting Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) & Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 8.23% 8.85% 4.42% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $10.29 billion N/A $841.18 million $0.36 9.07 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Absolute Software beats Nippon Paint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances. It also provides marine coatings, such as antifouling paints; treatment agents for steel and aluminum products; and paints for DIY applications comprising wallpaper, wall cloth, and wooden, steel, and concrete materials. In addition, the company offers surface treatment products comprising functional coatings, which demonstrate various functions, such as hydrophilicity and rust prevention, and substrate films; caulking agents to fill gaps between building materials; adhesives to fix flooring and building materials; and fillers used for base coatings. Further, it is involved in the investment business; manufactures and sells surface treatment agents; and sales of paints and raw materials. The company has operations in Japan, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

