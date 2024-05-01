Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.44 and last traded at $118.37. 1,582,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,735,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

