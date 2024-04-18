Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9,861.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,806,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,257. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.