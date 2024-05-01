EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (ESLOY) to Issue Dividend of $2.11 on June 18th

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 2.1107 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $1.45.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

ESLOY stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

