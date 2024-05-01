Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 379,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRN

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.