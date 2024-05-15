Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 274,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,685. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.92.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
