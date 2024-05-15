Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 274,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,685. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

