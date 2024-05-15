Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 3,222,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,756. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

