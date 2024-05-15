Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.62 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 7.6 %

IFS traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,394. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 437,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,569,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

