Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 459,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 719,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

CTKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $266,100. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,701 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

