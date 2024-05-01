Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.70, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

ZBRA opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

