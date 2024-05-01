The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.5 %

EL stock opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $246.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

