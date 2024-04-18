Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $2.18 Million Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 288,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,878. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

