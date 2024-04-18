Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24,734.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

