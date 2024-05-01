Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 22.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $145.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 46,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $161.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

