Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $13.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. 3,003,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,523. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,204,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,430,000 after purchasing an additional 243,763 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.