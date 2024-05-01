Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 198,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,968. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.23, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

