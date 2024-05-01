Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,611,000 after acquiring an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LEN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 232,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,312. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.90. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.