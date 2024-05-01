Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.3 %

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.