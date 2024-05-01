Cryoport (CYRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $57.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

