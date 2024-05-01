Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GAIN remained flat at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

