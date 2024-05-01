Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Woodward Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.04. 107,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,842. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

