Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.94. 21,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,792. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

