Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

