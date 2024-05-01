Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,109. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

