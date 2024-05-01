Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Flex Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of FLEX traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 3,559,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,935. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Flex has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.