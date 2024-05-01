Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

