German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.
German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,113 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
