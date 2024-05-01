German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,122.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,107 shares of company stock worth $37,113 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.