Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Decreases By 5.1%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.5 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DITHF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Get DS Smith alerts:

About DS Smith

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.