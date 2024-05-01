Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Decreases By 5.1%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 71.5 days.
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of DITHF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.65.
About DS Smith
