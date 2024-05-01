Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

