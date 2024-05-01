Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

NYSE PINS traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. 16,765,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668,962. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,016 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after buying an additional 1,089,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

