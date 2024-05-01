Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $14.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,142,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,842,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.59. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

