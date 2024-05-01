EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,263,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 498.0 days.
EDP Renováveis Trading Down 2.0 %
EDRVF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $22.70.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
