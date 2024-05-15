iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. 3,146,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,985,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

