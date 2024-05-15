InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NSPR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 11,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

