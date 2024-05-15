Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OXY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. 3,475,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

